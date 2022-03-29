Call volume increases for JPD, gun violence continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An increase of guns in the community has created bigger headaches for the Jonesboro Police Department.

JPD has responded to more shots fired or heard calls in recent months, which Police Chief Rick Elliott said is becoming a growing problem.

He said the weather may contribute to this increase, but he thinks it has a lot to do with the guns on the street.

“Well, the shots fired calls, are really a consistent problem,” he said.

Between March 25 and 27, the Jonesboro Police Department received 13 calls about shots being fired or heard. Three of those shootings ended in either a person or property being hit.

Elliott said that is a lot of activity for one weekend.

“You know the number of shots fired calls keeps going up every year, along with our aggravated assault,” he said.

Elliott said there are a lot of guns in the hands of youth and criminals. This alone has created an issue where guns are being used accidentally or without caution.

“Just in the past month, we have had at least two or three incidents of accidental shootings where kids were playing with guns and shot themselves,” he said.

Officers responded to a total of 572 calls from Friday to Sunday, a number Elliott also said was a lot for one week.

With the high volume of calls, officers are pulled all across the city.

Elliott said the new 11-hour shift is helping move officers to multiple scenes, but the volume of calls is still putting a lot on the force.

“So, with this increased manpower on the street, we’re still running call to call,” he said. “Yea we have more officers but the call volume has also increased.”

Elliott said they are working to put up more cameras around the city to help solve more crimes. The department currently has over 400 cameras in operation.

Another effort Elliott spoke about was actually getting guns off the street.

So far this year, JPD has seized 184 guns according to Elliott, with a large amount of them being stolen.

He said gun owners should keep guns locked up in a safe place to prevent theft.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced his budget for 2023, with over $3 billion going toward grants funding state and local agencies.

Elliott said this money will be helpful in combatting gun violence, but he said he is already ahead of the president.

“Years ago, I started bringing on my officers and getting them credentialed as Federal agents,” he said. “So I have officers that are credentialed with the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), ATF, the Marshal service, and Homeland Security.”

Elliott said getting officers credentialed with federal agencies helps them get cases in federal courts.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.