Cleburne Co. man accused of shooting at state trooper

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County man is locked up after investigators said he shot at an Arkansas State Trooper.

The incident happened Monday night around 8:30 on Arkansas Highway 124 north of Russellville.

According to a Tuesday news release from Arkansas State Police, the trooper located a pickup truck in a ditch.

When the trooper got out of his patrol vehicle, investigators said 31-year-old Landon Loyd of Drasco began shooting at the trooper, who returned fire.

Loyd ran into a nearby wooded area but was arrested a short time later by the trooper and a Pope County sheriff’s deputy.

ASP said neither Loyd nor the trooper was wounded.

Loyd is being held in the Pope County Jail on an attempted capital murder charge.

The trooper is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

Once the investigation is concluded, ASP said a prosecuting attorney would determine if the trooper’s use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

