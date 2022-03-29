Fire Department Captain to retire after 31 years of service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Captain of the Jonesboro Fire Department will be celebrating his retirement after 31 years of dedicated service to the community, according to a Facebook post on Monday.

Captain Greg Johnson’s last day will be on Thursday, March 31.

The Fire Department will host a reception for Captain Johnson on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fire Station #3 on 2212 Brazos Street.

Johnson was selected as Officer of the Year back in 2017, with Fire Chief Kevin Miller stating, “He always strives for perfection for himself, while setting the example for those he works with on each shift.”

