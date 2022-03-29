Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash
Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a...
JPD: No children hurt in bus crash
A Jonesboro man was flown to a hospital Sunday following a one-vehicle crash.
Jonesboro man seriously injured in Missouri crash
A woman has been transported to the hospital following a crash at a grocery store Monday...
One person hurt in grocery store crash
The mall still has a large space open from where the tornado ripped through.
Residents puzzled about mall progress on tornado anniversary

Latest News

President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden hosts Singapore’s prime minister, says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis
Indiana State Police said 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite killed his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth...
Husband arrested for wife’s killing 1 week after she filed for divorce, police say and records show
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Severe storms could pummel parts of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri Wednesday as a...
50 mph wind gusts, possible tornadoes expected with Wednesday storms