IRS announces deadline extension for Arkansas tornado victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Services announced a tax extension deadline for Arkansans affected by the December 2021 tornados.

Those living or working in Mississippi, Poinsett, Craighead, Jackson, and Woodruff counties will have until May 16 to file their taxes.

Nancy Howell, owner and tax preparer for Howell’s Tax Service, said this is because people may have lost the necessary tax documents to file. She said it’s best to file with all the documents as soon as they get them.

“I highly recommend that you do it on time once you have all the information,” Howell said, “If you do not have all the information, request the extension.”

She added it’s harder to amend a tax return because “you’re changing what you’ve said.”

Howell mentioned people who are not in the affected counties that need an extension can file one for an Oct. 15 deadline.

