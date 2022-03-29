Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

IRS announces deadline extension for Arkansas tornado victims

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Services announced a tax extension deadline for Arkansans affected by the December 2021 tornados.

Those living or working in Mississippi, Poinsett, Craighead, Jackson, and Woodruff counties will have until May 16 to file their taxes.

Nancy Howell, owner and tax preparer for Howell’s Tax Service, said this is because people may have lost the necessary tax documents to file. She said it’s best to file with all the documents as soon as they get them.

“I highly recommend that you do it on time once you have all the information,” Howell said, “If you do not have all the information, request the extension.”

She added it’s harder to amend a tax return because “you’re changing what you’ve said.”

Howell mentioned people who are not in the affected counties that need an extension can file one for an Oct. 15 deadline.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Police investigate shot fired into house
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a...
JPD: No children hurt in bus crash

Latest News

Ethan Samuel Hope was arrested with a class Y felony after a call was made to the Arkansas...
$100,000 bond set in child rape case
Residents are fed up with the city of Trumann after they announced a tornado clean-up deadline
Trumann residents under pressure to meet clean-up deadline
The damage from the 2020 tornado can still be seen across town.
Jonesboro locals look back on 2020 tornado
The county saw a 13 percent sales tax increase in 2020.
County workers paid lump-sum premium for pandemic work