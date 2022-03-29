Energy Alert
Jackson County non-profit holds groundbreaking for new addition

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit broke ground on a new addition on Tuesday, and it’s all thanks to a grant from the federal government.

Every Child Is Ours’ mission is to feed people who are food insecure throughout Jackson County and beyond

The new space will give more room for a new walk-in cooler and freezer, which officials said would help expand their operation.

“This groundbreaking today for this new facility will provide that additional room that is needed as those donations come in,” said State Representative Dwight Tosh. “Poverty comes in many different forms, and I am happy that an organization like this is here for those people.”

Jan Paschal, president of Every Child is Ours, said when it comes to battling hunger, they need all the help they can get.

“If you saw the people that were here today, it reinforces that the delta of Arkansas is strong, and we are ready to fight for our people,” she said.

A man who is ready to fight is David Benson, who has been volunteering for the non-profit for years.

He stressed how important it is to ask for help if you need it.

“Don’t feel bad about coming to the pantry if you need some food come and get it that’s fine,” said Benson. “That’s what we are here for.”

Weather permitting, Paschal said construction is scheduled to start as soon as possible so they can start receiving more donations immediately.

