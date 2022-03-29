Energy Alert
Jonesboro locals look back on 2020 tornado

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been two years since a tornado caused havoc in Jonesboro, and residents are reflecting on the damage brought along with it.

Tiffany Vance said on that day, the first thing she had to do was check on her family.

“I just remember the tornado hitting and coming down the road and I just started praying,” she said. “Immediately, I started calling everyone that I could think of that might be in the path and just hoping they were okay.”

John Davis lives outside of Jonesboro. He said every time he comes into town and sees the Turtle Creek Mall, it makes him think back to that day.

“It really is an eyesore,” Davis said. “I think that when people see that, it just brings them back to that day. I know it does for me.”

Thankfully, no one died during the storm, which officials believe was due in part to the start of the pandemic and many people staying in their homes.

