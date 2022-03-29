Kids in the Crossfire: The changing face of gangs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gangs have been around for centuries.

The first known gang was the “40 Thieves” who took Washington D.C., by storm in the 1820′s, and then there are the gangs of 1980′s and 1990′s, but the gangs of today are not the gangs of the past.

The days of bloods and crips are gone, today’s gangs are non-traditional. They are now made up of a variety of races and genders. and sometimes members of the gangs we’re used to join together to create new ones.

Gangs that once had strong individual leaders now don’t wait for leaders to make the calls. Neighborhood gangs have flattened out in terms of leadership,” Jim Dawson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Arkansas, said. “What we are seeing is we don’t have one senior kingpin.”

Dawson has spent years studying gangs. According to him, the initial purpose of gangs was to protect their own .... and support one another, but Dawson says today’s gangs have a different agenda. “The real purpose of a gang is to serve as an economic collective for these neighborhood kids, so they have what they want preserve to be opportunity to bring income in,” Dawson said.

Without a leader at the top, and a need to bring in money, many of these new, street style gangs turn to crime to survive.

Dr. Angelo Brown is the assistant professor of criminology at Arkansas State University. He explained as we move away from the days of Latin Kings, Crips and the Bloods, street gangs can be very hard to document. They change names often and have little or no rank structure. The ones with more guns... money and drugs usually have more power. “Everyone wants the American dream but if you don’t have the means to get it, you’re going to break some corners and go around,” he said

While Dr. Brown does believe the desire for power means violence, he said gang members are also putting on a show. “It is all an image,” Brown said. “Most of the times, those cars, not owned, not leased. A lot of the lifestyle is for image.”

Many times, according to Dr. Brown, the money members are pocketing ends up being less than minimum wage when you factor in court fees and jail time. The way gang members commit their crimes has changed over the years. Technology makes it easier for these gangs to network and bring in people from out of town. It’s like a spiderweb spread across the country. “It is not uncommon to see a neighborhood-based gang in LR having affiliation with a neighborhood-based gang in Pine Bluff, having a connection with a gang in St Louis, or in Texas,” Dawson said. “This is becoming common place.”

With 33,000 thousand estimated gangs nationwide, Dr. Brown and Special Agent Dawson spend their time in a fight to combat the crime, but they can’t do it alone so they have a message to Anyone considering the street life. “No matter what environment you’re from, whether you’re from poverty or not, you have a single mother of father, you still have a chance to be successful in life,” Brown said

“There has never been a prohibition of living peacefully with your fellow man and one of the best ways to do that is to have an honest conversation about it,” Dawson said.

To make those messages a reality, the FBI is working with local police departments to combat the violent crime.

