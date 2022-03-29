Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kids in the Crossfire: Law enforcement agencies connect to help crackdown

Region 8 Investigates
Jonesboro Police, along with other nearby agencies have teamed up to work together.
Jonesboro Police, along with other nearby agencies have teamed up to work together.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fighting the issue of youth gang violence goes beyond just officers cuffing and charging those who are responsible. It requires getting to the root of the problem - and it takes the entire community to do so.

Jonesboro Police, along with other nearby agencies have teamed up to work together. The goal is to help other officers know what is happening.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and the FBI Little Rock said gang activity in Jonesboro has connections to other communities and because of that, investigators do not just focus on gang crime.

They focus on crimes also associated with it - such as drug and gun trafficking and the sex trade.

“By making these connections with law enforcement and getting the intelligence we’re getting and networking, we are getting more successful in getting these individuals off the street,” Elliott said. “If you’re a career criminal, my approach is that I am going to prosecute you on the federal level every time if I can. I want you off the streets of Jonesboro.”

At the Jonesboro Police Department, officers are credentialed on a federal level. Officers are certified by the FBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshalls, and ATF. It allows when an arrest is made cases can be tried on a federal level, usually resulting in tougher punishments.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash
Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a...
JPD: No children hurt in bus crash
A woman has been transported to the hospital following a crash at a grocery store Monday...
One person hurt in grocery store crash
A Jonesboro man was flown to a hospital Sunday following a one-vehicle crash.
Jonesboro man seriously injured in Missouri crash
The mall still has a large space open from where the tornado ripped through.
Residents puzzled about mall progress on tornado anniversary

Latest News

Several studies have been done asking the question, do violent video games lead to violent...
Kids in the Crossfire: Society’s effect on youth violence
Gangs that once had strong individual leaders now don’t wait for leaders to make the calls.
Kids in the Crossfire: The changing face of gangs
The right programs guide teens away from wrong paths to a safer, more promising future.
Kids in the Crossfire: Quality afterschool programs can have positive effect
“I never in a million years that one of my kids would get shot,”
Kids in the Crossfire: A Mother’s story