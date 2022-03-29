Kids in the Crossfire: Law enforcement agencies connect to help crackdown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fighting the issue of youth gang violence goes beyond just officers cuffing and charging those who are responsible. It requires getting to the root of the problem - and it takes the entire community to do so.

Jonesboro Police, along with other nearby agencies have teamed up to work together. The goal is to help other officers know what is happening.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and the FBI Little Rock said gang activity in Jonesboro has connections to other communities and because of that, investigators do not just focus on gang crime.

They focus on crimes also associated with it - such as drug and gun trafficking and the sex trade.

“By making these connections with law enforcement and getting the intelligence we’re getting and networking, we are getting more successful in getting these individuals off the street,” Elliott said. “If you’re a career criminal, my approach is that I am going to prosecute you on the federal level every time if I can. I want you off the streets of Jonesboro.”

At the Jonesboro Police Department, officers are credentialed on a federal level. Officers are certified by the FBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshalls, and ATF. It allows when an arrest is made cases can be tried on a federal level, usually resulting in tougher punishments.

