Kids in the Crossfire: A Mother’s story

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting into a gang usually means committing a crime. Law enforcement to said those are usually violent crimes, things like robbery, assault, carjacking, and gun crimes.

When shots are fired, bullets do not have names. Innocent kids are getting caught in the crossfire.

“It just went blank right there,” Shaquitta Wesson, who lost her son to gun violence, said. It has been four months since Wesson’s time came to a momentary stop.

“He didn’t have no chance of survival, so we just started praying,”

Shaquitta’s son, Devonte Wesson, was shot and killed near South Caraway Road and Countryview Circle on November 22, 2021.

“I never in a million years that one of my kids would get shot,” Wesson said.

According to Jonesboro Police, Wesson was in a car with two other people when two other people opened fire. Wesson was shot in the head. 18-year-old Dangelo Lewis is charged with his murder.

At the time of the shooting, Jonesboro Police said it was related to a series of other shootings. Police Chief Rick Elliott said they were all gang related.

Wesson’s mother does not believe her son was involved in a gang but instead was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He got shot because of somebody else,” Shaquitta said. “That really just hurts that most.”

Described as the one who kept you laughing, the one who gave back to those he loved, Wesson’s mother holds onto the memories she has of her son.

“He had a smile that was just addictive. If he smiled, you smiled,” she said holding back tears “That smile is gone.

Wesson does not understand why her son had to die. She’s frustrated. The young mother does not under who kids, and young adults like the man accused in her son’s murder has no business with guns. “They are so young these days,” she said “There is no reason a 14 should be walking around with a gun. How are you all getting these guns?”

Wesson wants parents to take responsibility for their children. She echoes the words of police who believe “parents need to get more involved in what their kids are doing.”

She wants youth who are recruited by their classmates who have found a lifestyle of drugs, and violence to think twice before joining a gang. She also has a message to the gang leaders targeting teens. “Stop using the babies to do it for you,” she said. “All you’re doing is destroying the kids who are coming up. You are an adult. You know right from wrong. You figured it out a long time ago.”

It is a message she hopes gang leaders hear and follow as she moves forward with just memories of her son. “You took a piece of me I needed. I have always said we are a puzzle, and you snatched a piece of me that I needed,” she said.

Dangelo Lewis is charged in Wesson’s murder. Lewis is charged with First Degree murder... terrorist acts, and criminal mischief.

