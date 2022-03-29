Kids in the Crossfire: The problems of kids and violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is a problem which impacts everyone. Gun violence has become a challenge for cities like Jonesboro.

“It is becoming more violent in recent times,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

Chief Elliott is at the forefront of the fight. His officers have responded to a rising number of youth gang crimes.

In Craighead County, FBI data revealed 21% of violent crimes are committed by youth between 10 and 19. The data does not show if those youth were involved in gangs.

From 2010 to 2020, data provided by the Jonesboro Police Department in November of 2021 found major crimes against persons have gone up 249%, murder and non-negligent manslaughter from two to 11 in 10 years, and aggravated assault also saw a drastic increase from the last 10 years, up 61%.

“This is not something that is new,” Elliott said. “This is something has been going on in our community and across the nation for many years.”

While youth crime is not new, the number of youths involved in gang crimes is. The most recent National Gang Report put out by the FBI only goes to 2015. In it, analysts found nationwide there are 30,000 gangs. That is a 15% increase since 2006.

“Gang activity is prevalent in all metro areas throughout the state of Arkansas,” Jim Dawson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Arkansas, said.

Dawson said gangs tend to focus on metro areas. In Eastern Arkansas those places are like Jonesboro, Marion, West Memphis, and the Helena-West Helena areas.

“I don’t think Arkansas is an outlier,” Dawson said. “Many of what we see here is what we see in metro areas throughout the US.”

These areas are considered smaller cities or rural counties in data compiled by the Department of Justice. Those areas also tend to have the highest number of youth gang members. The FBI data found in rural counties, 58.9% of gang members are under 18. In small cities, the rate is a little lower at 48% and in big cities and large suburban counties, less than 40% of gang members are under 18.

The glamorous lifestyle portrayed on TV, in video games, and in music is an appeal for youth according to Dawson and Elliott. Youth find themselves wanting what they see. “It is enticing,” Elliott said. “The shiny new things. It is enticing for the kids.”

The newest clothes, the fanciest, newest cars and tech and larges amount of cash tend to be a draw for youth, but according to Elliott, sometimes it is more than that. Some youth drawn to the lifestyle of drugs, guns and crime just want to belong. “You get hooked up with the gangs but now you have a home life, you have people who care for you, you have people, so it becomes their family and to make money you’re out selling drugs or involved in criminal activity,” the chief said.

Gang leaders have found it easier to recruit these days as well thanks to an already large number of youths involved in crimes, according to Elliott. “They’re in school together. It is your classmates.” It is estimated two out of every five gang members nationwide are youth. Elliott and Dawson believe gang leaders think recruiting youth is good for business. “As a businessperson in the dope world, it just makes more sense to get these kids in,” Elliott said. “They get nice new clothes and shoes and even food for the family sometime. So, tell me the incentive not to.” “The legal system will not be able to deal with them as they would be as an adult,” Dawson said.

With a legal system essentially left with limited options, Chief Elliott and Special Agent Dawson hope through community resources and prevention the trend of troubled teens committing crimes can be turned around. “It might seem like a glamorous lifestyle, but many times it ends in death,” Elliott said.

