Kids in the Crossfire: Quality afterschool programs can have positive effect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s very easy for a child to go down the wrong path but with support and the right programs many teens can be guided to a safer more promising future.

In Jonesboro there is an organization that offers children a place they can go where they feel like someone cares. In many cases that can be the difference in major decisions they make in their life.

“I think always people think it has to be some big program but really it’s just to know that somebody loves you and cares about you,” said Hannah Caddy, the Director of City Youth Ministries.

Her program offers kids an after school safe space where they can play basketball, practice different art skills, as well as connect with other children their age. Caddy says that they do everything they can to guide them in the right direction but there is only so much they can do.

“We always hope that we can give them the right instruction and give them the right tools to make the right choices,” said Caddy. “Ultimately though it is their decision to make a good choice or a bad choice so we can only just hope for the best.”

According to a study by Multi Briefs exclusive juvenile arrests around the country have declined 70% while participation in after-school programs has increased by over 50% since 2000. Showing the programs make a difference.

Many times, with young children it just takes one wrong turn to change a life, and Jonesboro mother Christel Jones knows that firsthand.

She said at a young age she made that wrong turn and now that she has a teenage soon, she knows the importance of getting children involved in after school programs.

“I really did not have a good support system at the time, so I mean I just got involved with the wrong crowd,” said Jones. “I realized that there is a need for something positive with a structure for the teens.”

Jones said there are some good after school programs but it’s all about trying to get the word out so that everyone knows.

“If there are those places, I don’t think there is enough awareness of the programs,” said Jones. “I don’t think that the teens are aware of it, as well as the parents are not.”

Hannah Caddy said its important to get the message across to the teens that they are not alone adding that many times teens revert to violence and crime because they feel like no one is there.

“I would say to a kid thinking about making a wrong decision that your life is precious and you have dignity and worth,” said Jones

