Kids in the Crossfire: Society’s effect on youth violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We may all have heard the saying kids spend too much on their games or social media.

Well, we have dived into that saying to research if video games have an influence on youth committing violent crimes.

The Center for Disease Control considers youth violence a public health problem. From what kids hear at school with their friends to what they see on TV, society’s role in molding a child is indescribable and always changing.

The World Health Organization found youth violence is the fourth leading cause of death among young people.

With video gaming being a multibillion dollar a year company it is no surprise youth are taking part in the activity more and more.

A young gamer spoke with us about her experience in the gaming industry.

Video games are the way of life inside Game Exchange in Jonesboro, where dozens of people let go of reality.

“I got into that when I was younger. I would say around 10,” said Elizabeth Watson, a video gamer.

Watson has a love of gaming. She also works at Game Exchange.

She is among 73% of youth nationwide who take part in video gaming. Her game of choice right now, Call of Duty.

“Mind building skills and hands-on and team leading as well. Certain games can be used for learning tools,” she said.

Working at Game Exchange has taught Watson a lot about ratings. She said it’s up to parents to keep an eye on what games their children are playing.

“Different age ranges shouldn’t be playing certain games, like if it’s a rated R game I don’t kids should be playing it,” she said.

Several studies have been done asking the question, do violent video games lead to violent children?

According to Grand Theft Childhood: The Surprising Truth about Violent Video Games and What Parents can Do explained that the constant playing of violent video games linked to increased aggressive behavior.

60% of middle school boys and 40 percent of middle school girls who played at least one mature rated game hit or beat up someone.

Not everyone agrees with the studies though. Dr. Angelo Brown, is a criminology professor at Arkansas State University.

He said youth violence and video gaming do not correlate.

“It could cause aggression, violent video games, but in general with violent video games increasing, but violence at least generally has decreased,” said Dr. Brown.

In fact, Dr. Brown believes in some ways video gaming could help youth.

Video games at home actually keeps kids away from the street life and in a safe environment,” he said.

In an Associated Press article Villanova University psychology professor, Patrick Markey, found that out of males who commit violent crimes only 20% were interested in violent video games.

Watson believes video games helped her.

She said playing NBA 2K allowed her to perfect basketball skills on the court.

She said video games sometimes get a bad reputation, but it is not all bad.

In a poll we asked, ‘Do video games and social media make youth act violently?’.

64% you of agreed and the others disagreed.

