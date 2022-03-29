Energy Alert
March 29: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds will increase through Tuesday as moisture increases. Southerly winds will increase temperatures and highs go into the 70s areawide.

Storms are expected on Wednesday with the greatest threat being high winds. While the tornado threat is very low, it is not non-existent.

The squall line that will have high winds will move through Region 8 through the midday and afternoon hours. A second round of storms may develop in the evening with the highest threat being hail. Cooler air works in on Thursday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The war in Ukraine is not the first time we’ve seen international strife unfold through our phones, but it is arguably the first to go viral across the globe.

Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review.

It’s growing season across the country, and the rising prices of farming supplies is being felt in Arkansas.

IRS announces deadline extension for Arkansas tornado victims.

Trumann residents under pressure to meet clean-up deadline.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

