Rahm finishes inside Top 10 as Red Wolves place ninth at The Hayt

Joining four other teams under par in the final round Monday, the Arkansas State men’s golf team finished ninth among 15 teams at The Hayt hosted by North Florida at Sawgrass Country Club.

A-State turned in a final round 1-under par 287 team total, the best round for the Red Wolves since an opening round 280 (-8) at the Desert Mountain Collegiate back on March 5. The Red Wolves finished with a total of 889, six strokes behind No. 45 Georgia Southern for eighth. No. 38 North Florida (-4) won the event by one stroke over No. 39 Charlotte (-3). A-State was one stroke ahead of UCF for 10th and four strokes ahead of No. 40 UAB for 11th.

Christofer Rahm finished top 10 for the third time this season following a final round 1-under par 71 to total 217 (+1). Rahm was among three Red Wolves to post par or better rounds Monday. A final round even-par round led Lucas Cena to a total of 221 and a tie for 30th while Luka Naglic had the low round of the day among A-State players with a 2-under par 70 to place tied for 47th at 225 (+9). Devyn Pappas (78-74-74=226) and Felix Krammer (80-86-76=242) rounded out the Red Wolves in the team scoring. Playing as an individual, Jack Madden tied for 23rd with a total of 220 (+4).

A-State heads to West Point, Miss., April 11-12 for the Mossy Oak Collegiate in the final tune-up ahead of the Sun Belt Conference Championship April 24-27 in El Dorado, Ark. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemgolf).

The Hayt

Final Results

9 Arkansas State 302-300-287=889 (+25)

T10 Christofer Rahm 72-74-71=217 (+1)

T23 Jack Madden IND 71-73-76=220 (+4)

T30 Lucas Cena 73-76-72=221 (+5)

T47 Luka Naglic 79-76-70=225 (+9)

T52 Devyn Pappas 78-74-74=226 (+10)

86 Felix Krammer 80-86-76=242 (+26)

