Stormy Wednesday

Clouds, temperatures, and wind all increase today. Expect 70s later this afternoon and wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Rain chances are low and only include the chance of a quick shower or sprinkle before rain chances rise with storms on Wednesday. Storms start to push in late in the morning, and lunch looks stormy for most. Storms push out in the afternoon, but we’ll have to watch for a few more storms as instability lingers into the evening. Wind is the highest threat we’re expecting with the squall line. Tornado warnings can’t be ruled out, though. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch keep the ground wet as farmers start to plant. Cooler air works in on Thursday and for much of the rest of the eight-day forecast. A few showers move in on Saturday but shouldn’t drop much rain.

