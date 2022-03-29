Energy Alert
Upgrades underway at Stewart Park

Pool, ballpark improvements could be done in time for summer fun
By Chase Gage
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Outdoor enthusiasts rejoice! Two construction projects are underway to improve Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge.

Officials said the first project will be a complete overhaul of the city pool.

Crews have already removed all the concrete from the old pool and completed new sidewalls. As of Tuesday morning, they were still working on the pool decks, but officials said progress was “coming along”.

The pool will be funded by a $270,000 Outdoor Recreation Grant from the state. The grant is designed to improve existing amenities as opposed to building new ones.

Once completed, the pool will feature two awnings and a 14-foot slide, which were donated by Fran Cavenaugh through the “Friends of the Park” organization.

The pool is expected to be completed this year, and the city is already looking into creating a swimming league soon.

Officials said the city is also looking to repair dugouts at the ball fields that were damaged during storms last May.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the new facilities will also now be ADA-accessible so all residents can enjoy the new park projects.

