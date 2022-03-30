Energy Alert
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

