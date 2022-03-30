Energy Alert
A-State men’s basketball assistant Mike Scutero leaving Arkansas State

A-State assistant is leaving coaching entirely.
A-State assistant is leaving coaching entirely.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State assistant is leaving Mike Balado’s staff. Mike Scutero announced that he will be stepping away from coaching altogether.

A-State assistant was on the sidelines for five seasons.
A-State assistant was on the sidelines for five seasons.(Mike Scutero - Twitter)

He has accepted a position as Sales Manager at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro.

“Let me start off by saying how thankful I am to Coach Mike Balado, for the opportunity to coach here at Arkansas State,” Scutero said in his Tweet. “I have been fortunate over the years to work with many great coaches and staff members. I am beyond thankful for everything I have learned from each one of you and I will be forever grateful for our lasting friendships.”

Scutero spent the past five seasons on the bench at Arkansas State. The Orlando native was the head coach at Buffalo Island Central prior to that.

“To all of the players and their families that have trusted and believed in me and allowed me to coach you hard both on the court and in the game of life... I truly appreciate all of your hard work, sacrifice, loyalty and dedication through the good times and even some tough times,” Scutero said. “Words cannot even begin to express how much the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the city of Jonesboro mean to my family and I. We have been blessed with so many great friends since moving here seven years ago, many that we now call family.”

