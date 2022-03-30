Energy Alert
Application to fix Craighead Forest walking trail recommended to council

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee met on Tuesday where several resolutions were discussed.

One of the resolutions would allow the city to submit an application to the FY22 Recreational Trails program.

The program would provide up to 80% of federal aid for the project, but it would require a 20% match from the city and its partners.

Officials said they requested over $275,000 in program funding that would be used to construct a soft walking trail at Craighead Forest Park. They would provide a local match of over $68,000.

Another resolution would allow the city to submit an application to the Department of Transportation for the FY22 raise grant to complete 21 miles of a connectivity plan.

Officials said the plan would include completing the A-State and University Heights Links, the Joe Mack Campbell Link, the A-State Link flyover, and the upper portion of the Red Wolf Way regional loop.

The City of Jonesboro requested $20,000,000 in funding in their application to the Department of Transportation, with a local match of $4,000,000.

The committee also discussed an ordinance to waive competitive bidding for the purchase of license plate recognization equipment and software for the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officials said the ordinance would be a one-time fee of more than $9,000 with a recurring subscription fee of $48,500.

The three items were voted to move to the full city council.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

