Arkansas State football returns to spring practice after spring break

A-State held its first spring practice since spring break Tuesday.
A-State held its first spring practice since spring break Tuesday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A-State football returned to the field after a long spring break.

The Red Wolves for the first time in spring ball took the field at Centennial Bank Stadium on a windy afternoon.

Head Coach Butch Jones said he liked the energy he saw from his team, but like any first practice after a long break, the team dealt with some rust.

“I think we’ve had a very productive week so far, [I] like the mindset of our players have liked the positive energy that they’ve displayed and now to get back on the football field,” Jones said. “What we learned today is football is a game of structure and football is a game of routine and we’ve been away from it for over a week. And again, I like the effort. I like the intensity, but it was not very crisp. It was not very clean. Too many balls on the ground.”

