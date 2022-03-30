Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair begins in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The World’s Fishing Fair began at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

Organizers say it’s one of the largest fishing-themed events on the planet. It’s expected to draw as many as 500,000 visitors.

The city of Springfield estimates an economic impact of $80 million from the World’s Fishing Fair. Proceeds from the concert tickets and general ticket sales will benefit conservation partners.

ROAD CLOSURE:

A stretch of Campbell Avenue by Sunshine Street will be closed beginning Tuesday evening. Travelers are encouraged to keep an eye out for digital messaging signs throughout the week with instructions and to CLICK HERE for a map of traffic impacts and considerations.

PARKING AVAILABLE:

Bass Pro Shops will shuttle guests to the event from the below parking lots:

TICKETS:

Tickets for the entire fair, aside from the concerts, are available for as low as $10. Military members can get tickets for as low as $5, and 100% of the military ticket sales will be donated to conservation. For tickets and more information on the World’s Fishing Fair, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro

Latest News

The JHS alum & former Razorback had 21 points Tuesday in his Arkansas State debut.
Desi Sills & Lazar Grbovic are latest Red Wolves to enter the transfer portal
JHS alum enters transfer portal
Desi Sills & Lazar Grbovic are latest Red Wolves to enter the transfer portal
Marmaduke All-State guard signs with Greenville University
Marmaduke All-State guard Carolina Hoffman signs with Greenville University
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)
Red Wolves Raw: Carter Shell on qualifying for NCAA Championships in long jump
Carter Shell named SBC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week