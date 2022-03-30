Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair begins in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The World’s Fishing Fair began at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.
Organizers say it’s one of the largest fishing-themed events on the planet. It’s expected to draw as many as 500,000 visitors.
The city of Springfield estimates an economic impact of $80 million from the World’s Fishing Fair. Proceeds from the concert tickets and general ticket sales will benefit conservation partners.
ROAD CLOSURE:
A stretch of Campbell Avenue by Sunshine Street will be closed beginning Tuesday evening. Travelers are encouraged to keep an eye out for digital messaging signs throughout the week with instructions and to CLICK HERE for a map of traffic impacts and considerations.
PARKING AVAILABLE:
Bass Pro Shops will shuttle guests to the event from the below parking lots:
- Former Corwin Dodge Lot - 1025 W. Sunshine
- Grizzly Tools Warehouse - 1815 W. Battlefield Road
- Battlefield Mall Sears Lot - 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Battlefield Mall North Lot - 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Jordan Valley Car Park - 815 E. St. Louis St.
- Parkview High School JFK Stadium - 1333 S. Grant Ave.
- Former Toys R’ Us - 1415 E. Battlefield Road.
TICKETS:
Tickets for the entire fair, aside from the concerts, are available for as low as $10. Military members can get tickets for as low as $5, and 100% of the military ticket sales will be donated to conservation. For tickets and more information on the World’s Fishing Fair, CLICK HERE.
