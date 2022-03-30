Business owner gets suspicious package

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryce Cook runs his own law firm in Jonesboro and said he has really had no troubles with his business, but after he opened a suspicious package on his doorstep, he is on edge.

The Law Offices of Bryce Cook, PLC on South Church Street had an interesting package delivered Tuesday. Cook stepped outside and found a box full of unknown substances.

“I was really on edge when I opened the box,” said Cook. “It looked like a bag of powder and some type of clay, I think.”

After Cook opened the box, he immediately called the Jonesboro Police Department. The police department ran an initial test on the substances and found traces of fentanyl.

After the initial test, the box was sent to the United States Postal Service, which continued the investigation into the substances.

“The partial that has been turned over to us is just for further screening and examination,” said Paul Ecker, a USPS inspector. “Just take make sure the contents of the partial are not hazardous.”

Ecker also said that it’s important in situations like this to always be cautious when opening a package that you are not expecting.

“If you do, however, receive something whether it’s a suspicious liquid or a powder something you are not familiar with, isolate that package, wash your hands with soap and water and just be extra careful,” said Ecker.

The USPS will continue its investigation but it is unknown at this time whether the contents of the box were hazardous.

