Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CDC drops its COVID warning for cruise travel

After two years, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 warning on cruise travel.
After two years, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 warning on cruise travel.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have just dropped its risk assessment of cruise travel.

For more than two years now, health officials have been warning people not to go on a cruise.

However, considering where the U.S. is in the pandemic and since COVID-19 cases on cruise ships have been dropping over the past several weeks, the CDC decided to give it the green light.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there’s no risk.

The CDC said it is better to be vaccinated before going on a cruise and you should research how each cruise line handles public health measures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday for much of Region 8.
Tornado Watch: 50 mph wind gusts, possible tornadoes expected with Wednesday storms
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said on March 17, deputies received a tip that...
$25,000 bond for man found with drugs and firearm in city vehicle
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The mall still has a large space open from where the tornado ripped through.
Residents puzzled about mall progress on tornado anniversary
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonebsoro

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on...
With at least one GOP vote, Jackson likely to be confirmed
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting