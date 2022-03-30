Coyne’s 11th-Inning walk-off lifts A-State past UCA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mickey Coyne slapped a walk-off single in the 11th inning to lift the Arkansas State baseball team to a 4-3 extra-inning victory over Central Arkansas Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Coyne fouled off four straight pitches and roped a 1-2 pitch into right field to score Blake McCutchen from third to help A-State (5-17) halt a 13-game skid. The Reno, Nev., native went 2-for-5 on the day against the Bears (9-14). A-State’s victory marked its first extra-inning win since April 27, 2019, versus ULM (4-3, 12 innings).

Treshon Paschal pitched a strong three innings in his first career start, striking out three and allowing just one run before handing off to an effective Red Wolves bullpen. Max Charlton and Jake Algee worked two innings apiece, while Austin Brock struck out the side in his lone inning. Phillip Bryant worked the ninth and 10th frames before giving way to Jonathan Baldelli (1-0), who stranded two base runners in the 11th.

Wil French and Ben Klutts each tallied a pair of hits while Cooper Tremmel drove in a pair with a sixth-inning homer – his first in an A-State uniform.

In total, A-State fanned 13 batters while UCA registered 14 strikeouts, including 10 by reliever Trent Gregson (1-3) in 4 2/3 innings. Cade Fenton worked the first 4 2/3 innings while Dillan Janak tossed 1 1/3 frames.

UCA took a 1-0 lead with a first-inning RBI double by Hunter Hicks, who drove in two runs for the Bears. Fenton kept the Red Wolves out of the scoring column in his first four frames, stranding a baserunner in each before Klutts plated Daedrick Cail with a single to left to knot up the score at 1-all after five.

The Bears added another run in the sixth when Hicks flew out to right, driving in Kolby Johnson to make it 2-1. In the bottom of the inning, Tremmel put the Scarlet and Black on top for the first time with his two-run blast off the scoreboard in right field.

Both pitching staffs made quick work in the seventh and eighth innings before UCA tied it at 3-all on a successful squeeze bunt by Drew Pollum scored Trey Harris.

After Gregson and Bryant worked quickly in the 10th, Baldelli came on and swiftly struck out the first two batters he faced. Back-to-back singles then put two on with two outs, but Bowman grounded out to French to send A-State back to the dish.

Tristen Jamison roped a single to center to lead off the 11th, then was lifted for the pinch-runner McCutchen. French was plunked on the very next pitch to put two on with nobody out. After a foul-out by Tremmel and a successful sacrifice bunt from Eli Davis that moved the runners into scoring position, Cail was intentionally walked to load the bases for Coyne.

After taking the first pitch he saw, he fouled off four straight pitches, then slapped the game-winner into right field to push McCutchen across home plate.

NEXT UP

A-State continues its four-game homestand Friday, beginning a three-game Sun Belt Conference series versus Coastal Carolina. First pitch for Friday’s series opener in Jonesboro is slated for 6 p.m. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.