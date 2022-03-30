Historic church lost during fire outbreak

COTTON PLANT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A community is mourning the loss of a historic church after three fires broke out in one night.

According to content partner KARK, the Cotton Plant Fire Department responded to a call Sunday, March 27 for an abandoned building off Vine Street that was on fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they also found smoke coming out of the 112-year-old United Methodist Church.

A bystander told KARK it looked like the smoke and flames were coming from inside a room, but more smoke quickly broke out on the roof and fire covered the building.

KARK reported that while the fire department was responding to the two fires, a third fire broke out in another abandoned building less than a quarter-mile from their location.

Two days after the fires, congregants and supporters of the United Methodist Church met at the ruins to hold a prayer service.

Pastor Melanie Tubbs recalled arriving Sunday night to find the church on fire.

“My first reaction was just overwhelming grief,” she told KARK. “We had no idea Sunday morning that that would be the last worship service we would ever have in that building.”

Community member and city librarian Nikita Thomas described the church as “a historic landmark”.

“My first initial thought was who would burn a church? It saddens me to see that somebody would do this,” Thomas said.

Tubbs told KARK the church’s fellowship hall survived the fire and services will move there for the time being.

She has already been gifted audio and broadcast equipment, as well as chairs and other necessities by other churches.

Bishop Gary Mueller also gave a check for $5,000 to Tubbs’ parish at the prayer service.

She told KARK that even though the town lost a significant building, the congregation is now stronger than ever before.

“The building may be in ashes,” Tubbs declared, “But we are not.”

The investigation into the fires is still under investigation, but no one was injured, according to a first responder at the scene.

