Kids in the Crossfire: SROs, teachers play integral role in gang prevention

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to youth violence, schools play a crucial role in prevention.

According to a 2019 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 7 percent of high school students nationwide have been threatened or hurt with a weapon one or more times.

Schools in Northeast Arkansas work with local law enforcement on social intervention for young people.

Jonesboro Police Officer Corporal Sheridan Watts has been a School Resource Officer with Nettleton School District for five years. He said the SRO program plays a vital role in that social intervention.

“There are some days where we see kids more than their parents do. So, it’s just an opportunity for us, for them to get to know me, for me to get to know them,” said Watts.

Watts sees students at Nettleton High School every day between classes, during lunch, and at after-school activities. During those times, he works to build positive relationships and interactions.

“Hopefully, we’re just an asset and, like I said, a resource for students to come to when they have questions. Where, you know, they may not have the opportunity to just wave a police officer down on the side of the road and ask them,” said Watts.

While developing positive relationships is essential, Watts said his main priority is student safety.

He works with the school district on youth violence prevention.

“When you have someone ask you the question of gangs in schools, well, no one I’ve ever talked to has said ‘Yes, I’m in a gang.’ It’s ‘I’m part of a family, I’m part of a group, I’m part of a rap group,’” Watts said.

According to the National Gang Center, around 11% of students in schools across the country reported gang activity in their schools. Watts said that activity could start early on.

“When you start to break down the data of who is joining gangs and when, you’re seeing it as young as five, up to 17,” said Watts. “You know, at some point we can’t just keep pulling kids out of the water. We’ve got to go upstream and figure out why they keep falling in.”

For school officials, figuring out where kids start to struggle comes from those positive relationships.

Amy Reed is the Social Worker for Nettleton High School. She works closely with the school SROs to ensure students get the care they need.

“Sometimes, if a student is involved with law enforcement, or if their family is involved in law enforcement, they let us know to kind of check on the student. To see if the student needs anything, let them know that we’re here,” said Reed.

Reed said it’s also important for faculty and staff to pay attention to their students and address any concerns early.

“If they feel like they’re making poor decisions if we see them making poor decisions. If they’re maybe having some issues with law enforcement or not making their grades or performing poorly,” said Reed. “I’ve worked with kids who have been, you know, had some issues, some run-ins like that. Most of them have been very open and honest about it.”

That responsibility falls on a student’s teachers and all faculty members that a student might see regularly.

“If I know my students and I see them a lot, you notice that change in attitude, you notice that change in behavior to where it’s not been an issue, but now, they’re getting written up constantly,” said Watts. “Let’s find out what it is, what’s going on with that student. Is it something that’s going on at home.”

To be as effective as possible at violence prevention, Watts said schools need to work with other districts and community organizations.

“It’s just a good relationship between our administration, their administration,” said Watts. “Myself and the other SROs we talk almost on a daily basis of ‘Hey, this student came to us from you guys, we’ve kind of started to see him get into some issues here, what was your dealings with him?’”

Another critical step in prevention is involvement outside the classroom.

“All kids want to be a part of something. And you always want to hope that’s in a positive way, but sometimes that’s just not the case,” said Reed. “So, my thing is just encouraging at a young age. Or even if not at a young age, you know it’s never too late to try and plug them into what they’re interested in.”

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention says after-school activities happen during critical times when students might be unsupervised. They also offer positive role models and relationships for students to build.

Reed said the more positive influences a student has in their life, the less likely they will be to participate in violent or dangerous activities.

“I think the more people you can have involved helping a student. The more a student has, I guess, on their team, the more successful they’re going to be,” said Reed.

In addition to developing positive relationships and offering extracurricular options, Watts and Reed agree that continued education in schools and the community is needed to help with violence prevention.

“Knowledge. Knowledge is power. Knowledge is key. I think the more our community, our students, our parents are aware of and knowledgeable about I believe that is key,” Reed said. “The more you know, the better you will be.”

