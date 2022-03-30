Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act is named after a 14-year-old who became a civil rights icon after his brutal murder following a racist attack
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sixty-seven years after the death of Emmett Till, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that makes lynching a federal hate crime.

“To the Till family we remain in awe of your courage to find purpose through your pain,” said President Biden.

Till’s cousin, Rev. Wheeler Parker, was among those in attendance at the event.

“It shows how America is willing to change. We’ve come a long way. We have a lot of work to do. But it tells me that there’s hope and I can see it in the people who have the fire in their belly and the guts to do what’s right,” said Parker.

Parker witnessed Till’s abduction in Mississippi in 1955. Till had been accused of flirting with a white woman inside a store. Till’s body was recovered from a river after he had been tortured and shot. The two white men accused in the crime were found not guilty by an all white male jury.

Till’s mother insisted on an open casket so the nation could see the brutality of the crime.

The Equal Justice Initiative reports that there have been more than 200 attempts since 1900 to pass federal anti-lynching legislation. The group claims, between 1865 and 1950 alone there were nearly 6500 lynchings.

When the Washington Bureau asked Parker how he stayed focused during the long debate to pass the bill, he said he followed a key piece of advice that he now gives to other civil rights advocates.

“Never give up,” he said. “There is hope.”

The Emmitt Till Anti-lyncing law will make lynching a federal hate crime with penalties ranging from a fine to up to 30 years of prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday for much of Region 8.
Tornado Watch: 50 mph wind gusts, possible tornadoes expected with Wednesday storms
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said on March 17, deputies received a tip that...
$25,000 bond for man found with drugs and firearm in city vehicle
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The mall still has a large space open from where the tornado ripped through.
Residents puzzled about mall progress on tornado anniversary
Ethan Samuel Hope was arrested with a class Y felony after a call was made to the Arkansas...
$100,000 bond set in child rape case

Latest News

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds...
Missouri, Arkansas and other states challenge CDC transit mask rule
An Arkansas judge said Tuesday that he will not stay his decision that struck down as...
Arkansas judge won’t stay ruling striking down 4 voting laws
The GOP-led Missouri House on Tuesday advanced a bill to defund Planned Parenthood, ban fetal...
GOP-led Missouri House votes to defund Planned Parenthood
Hough's mental health bill would require the 3 digit hotline number to be put on student IDs.
Missouri State Senator Hough proposes a bill to reduce suicides in students
Springfield State Senator Hough pushes legislation suicide prevention ID cards for students