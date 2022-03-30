Energy Alert
March 30: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Storms will push in by mid-morning and push through during the early afternoon. The highest threat with the squall line will be strong-damaging winds, but a tornado warning cannot be ruled out.

One thing you will also notice is the strong winds out ahead of the main line. Those winds could gust 55-60 mph before the storms get here.

We will also have to watch for a few storms behind the initial line. Cooler air works in on Thursday and for much of the rest of the eight-day forecast. A few showers move in on Saturday but shouldn’t drop much rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

FEMA set to raise flood insurance.

ARDOT is determined to make progress towards making State Highway 412 four lanes.

Pharmacists in Missouri could join the battle to prevent suicide.

A Jonesboro facility has a new home; recently, Colson USA opened its new doors.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

