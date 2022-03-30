Energy Alert
Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council accepting applications

Applications for the council will be accepted until April 1.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council is currently accepting applications.

The first group of members is reaching the end of their year on the council. Now the mayor is searching for more youth to fill their seats.

Over the year, the council has hosted several community events and relief efforts to help other communities in Northeast Arkansas.

We spoke with a couple of members who said the experience they received on the council was one that will help them in the future.

“Some of the highlights, I guess would be the planning and engineering committee did some tornado relief stuff this year that I took part in,” said Council Chairman Coy Morris.

Dozens of students applied for the council in 2021 and only 40 members were chosen.

Treasurer Lily Gaines said she met a lot of different people over this past year.

“All of the different personalities that can come together to get something done. I am honestly really proud to be part of the council,” she said.

Applications for the council will be accepted until April 1.

You can submit your application by going to the City of Jonesboro’s website.

