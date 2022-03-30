Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Stephen Ross Ward, 48, of Monette pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 29, to one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Judge Dan Ritchey sentenced Ward to 24 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 48 months of suspended imposition of sentence. Ward will also have to register as a sex offender.

Arkansas State Police arrested Ward in 2019 after a girl reported he had kissed and touched her while she was at his home in Monette.

The victim told investigators she did not give Ward consent to touch her and asked him to stop.

Ward is charged with sexual assault involving the same child in Jackson County. According to online court documents, his trial there is expected to begin on July 5 with a motion and plea day of May 26.

