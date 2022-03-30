Plant opens new facility in Jonebsoro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro facility has a new home; recently, Colson USA opened its new doors.

The new facility is taking the original plant’s place on Airport Road.

In 2019 the roof collapsed; since then, the company’s leaders have worked to move production to a new place.

Now, that move is happening.

Mike Shearin, plant manager, said the number of employees could grow in the company as they receive more equipment at this facility.

“Well, I think we haven’t determined exactly where we are going to be because the process is still growing,” he said. “As we continue to review the facility, there are some more equipment and things that are going to be transferred to the facility. We expect over time it is going to grow.”

Shearin said this facility will focus more on high volume assembly, metal stamping, plating, and welding.

Not all the employees have moved over to the new facility just yet. There are plans to have everyone moved in the next few weeks.

