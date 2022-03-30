Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday for much of Region 8.
Tornado Watch: 50 mph wind gusts, possible tornadoes expected with Wednesday storms
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said on March 17, deputies received a tip that...
$25,000 bond for man found with drugs and firearm in city vehicle
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The mall still has a large space open from where the tornado ripped through.
Residents puzzled about mall progress on tornado anniversary
Ethan Samuel Hope was arrested with a class Y felony after a call was made to the Arkansas...
$100,000 bond set in child rape case

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on...
Jackson wins GOP vote, nearly assuring Supreme Court seat
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
A text from your own phone number? It’s spam
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden to receive 2nd booster as admin launches COVID.gov
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is back on Earth after a record-setting stay on the ISS.
Astronaut, cosmonauts removed from Soyuz after touchdown