Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier entering transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier is entering the transfer portal, the big man announced on his Twitter page Wednesday afternoon.

Omier, a Lou Henson Award finalist, led Arkansas State with 18 points and 12 rebounds per game last season.

“After many conversations and prayers with my family, I have decided to test the transfer portal,” Omier said in a statement. “I haven’t taken this decision lightly and it’s one I have gone back-and-forth on many times. However, at this point, I’m confident it’s in my best interest to explore the options provided.”

This comes just two weeks after the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year tweeted that he would be returning to A-State, a tweet that would later be deleted. Just one day later, Arkansas State announced a two-year extension for head coach Mike Balado.

“I do this with mixed emotions because of the respect I have for you versus what life has for me on the unknown horizon,” Omier added. “Thank you to the A-State community, coaches and my teammates. I’m forever grateful for your support. I’ll cherish the bonds shaped on the court and cherished friendships made here in Jonesboro.”

He is the third Red Wolf to enter the portal Wednesday, joining Keyon Wesley and Mario Fantina.

