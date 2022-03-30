Energy Alert
High Wind and Storms Today

March 30th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 1 PM for a good chunk of Region 8. More watches are expected for the rest of Region 8 later through the day as a squall line moves across the area. Early this morning, showers and a few loud rumbles of thunder remain possible. It’s also going to get really windy with some gusts over 50 mph, and these aren’t even associated with storms. High wind warnings are in effect for those gusts. It’s not going to be hard for the squall line to produce 60-70 mph wind gusts as it moves through. Tornado warnings also remain possible with today’s storms. Make sure to have a way to get warnings as the day goes on. Storms leave this afternoon, and we’ll have to watch for a few more hail or wind reports later this evening. Cooler air moves in behind the storms along with quiet weather. Besides a few showers Saturday morning, active weather takes a break until next week.

