Wynne EDC achieves Entergy Arkansas ‘Select Site’ certification

Officials with the Wynne Economic Development Corporation and Entergy Arkansas announced the completion of the utility’s Select Site certification on Tuesday.(Source: Entergy Arkansas)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the Wynne Economic Development Corporation and Entergy Arkansas announced the completion of the utility’s Select Site certification on Tuesday.

In a news release, Entergy Arkansas explained the certification would be for the Wynne Highway 1 industrial site on Arkansas Highway 1.

Officials with Wynne EDC said that going through the certification process ensures they have the site information necessary to respond to inquiries faster.

“This site is well-suited for a manufacturer who wants to move products across the country and needs to act quickly, and the additional marketing that comes with certification provides our site with an advantage that few communities in the state have,” CEO Cody Slater said.

Entergy Arkansas Senior Project Manager Joe Bailey participated in Tuesday’s meeting to recognize the group for its success.

He also presented a check to offset some of the costs from the certification process.

“Wynne is to be commended for their hard work in accomplishing a Select Site certification,” Bailey said. “In today’s competitive economic development environment, this is a great asset.”

The Select Site program helps communities better prepare their sites as winning candidates for high-tech, manufacturing, and distribution projects by looking at the site’s readiness for new or expanding business, the news release stated.

For more information on each Entergy Arkansas Select Site, you can visit the Arkansas Site Selection website.

