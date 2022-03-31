Energy Alert
A-State bowling selected to 14th straight NCAA Tournament

The Red Wolves pose for a picture following the NCAA Selection Show Wednesday.
The Red Wolves pose for a picture following the NCAA Selection Show Wednesday.(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Clinching its 14th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team will play Youngstown State in its opening match of the 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship as announced by the NCAA Wednesday afternoon in its selection show on NCAA.com.

The Red Wolves enter the tournament with a 70-35 record and clinched their 14th straight appearance in the tournament with the at-large selection. A-State meets Youngstown State in match two of the Lansing Regional at 8:00 a.m. (CT) on April 8. The winner will face either No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt or Alabama State.

Joining the Red Wolves in the 16-team field are No. 1 seed McKendree, No. 2 seed Nebraska, No. 3 seed Vanderbilt, No. 4 seed Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Louisiana Tech, North Carolina A&T, Bowie State, Mount St. Mary’s Medaille, Alabama State, Youngstown State, Wilmington, Fairleigh Dickinson and Sacred Heart.

The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship will have regional competition for the first time. The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats – baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 7 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, April 16, on ESPNU from Columbus, Ohio.

Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook or Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

