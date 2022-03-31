Arkansas guard Stanley Umude to play in Reese’s College All-Star Game

Razorback Stanley Umude will be in New Orleans during the Final Four weekend to play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today.

The All-Star Game will be played Friday (April 1) at 3:30 pm (CT) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game is part of Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday, which is open to the public and free to attend.

The All-Star Game will additionally be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Umude is the ninth Razorback to play in the NABC All-Star Game and first since 1993 (Darrell Hawkins). Others to play in the game include Sidney Moncrief (1979), Scott Hastings (1982), Darrell Walker (1983), Alvin Robertson (1984), Andrew Lang (1988), Ron Huery (1991) and Lee Mayberry (1992).

Umude averaged 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in helping the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Elite 8. Thanks to ranking ninth in the NCAA in scoring last season (21.6 ppg at South Dakota State), Umude ends his collegiate career with 1,960 points and is 1 of 18 active NCAA Division I players to have at least 1,500 points and 600 rebounds, ending with 720 boards.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.