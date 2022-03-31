Arkansas State guard Desi Sills enters the transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Arkansas State men’s basketball player is looking at other options.

Desi Sills announced Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. The JHS alum has one season of eligibility remaining.

Thanks to my city! pic.twitter.com/c7uEilolD3 — LIL DES 🚦 (@desisills3) March 31, 2022

Sills averaged 12 points & 3 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season. He led Arkansas State with 51 steals & shot 44% from the field. He played 3 seasons at Arkansas before transferring to A-State.

Sills is the 4th Red Wolves player this week to enter the transfer portal. Norchad Omier, Keyon Wesley, & Mario Fantina are also exploring options in the portal.

