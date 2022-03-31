Energy Alert
Arkansas State guard Desi Sills enters the transfer portal

The JHS alum & former Razorback had 21 points Tuesday in his Arkansas State debut.
The JHS alum & former Razorback had 21 points Tuesday in his Arkansas State debut.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Arkansas State men’s basketball player is looking at other options.

Desi Sills announced Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. The JHS alum has one season of eligibility remaining.

Sills averaged 12 points & 3 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season. He led Arkansas State with 51 steals & shot 44% from the field. He played 3 seasons at Arkansas before transferring to A-State.

Sills is the 4th Red Wolves player this week to enter the transfer portal. Norchad Omier, Keyon Wesley, & Mario Fantina are also exploring options in the portal.

