Carter Shell named SBC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

After posting the second-farthest long jump in program history on Saturday, Arkansas State track and field’s Carter Shell earned Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors, the league office announced Wednesday.

Shell leaped 8.06m (26-5.5) to place fourth overall in the men’s long jump at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. His mark moved him into sole possession of second in A-State outdoor history, just 7 centimeters shy of Roelf Pienaar’s school record of 8.13m (26-8.25). He is just the second athlete in program history to clear the eight-meter mark.

Shell’s mark, which was the best non-wind-aided jump in the event, leads the Sun Belt Conference while ranking second in Division I. His jump is also among the world’s best, ranking 10thamong all wind conditions and fifth among non-wind-aided jumps – first in the United States in the latter category.

Wednesday marks the second consecutive week A-State secured Men’s Field Athlete of the Week laurels, and the third this track and field season for Shell. The Temple, Ga., native earned indoor weekly honors twice.

During the 2021-22 indoor season, Shell claimed gold in both the long and triple jumps at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Friday, April 8, with the first day of the John McDonnell Invitational, held in Fayetteville, Ark.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.