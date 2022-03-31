Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Gray News) – The University of Michigan’s football teamed announced on Twitter that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named an honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.

The scrimmage is one of the 15 practices allowed under NCAA rules and is free for all fans, according to the university.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

He led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where they fell short to the Ravens by three points. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was coaching the 49ers from 2011-2014.

The quarterback is hoping to play in the NFL again and most recently spoke with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

While Carroll believes Kaepernick deserves a second chance, he cautioned it may not be with the Seahawks, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro
A jury declared Jerry Michael Pierce a predatory sexual offender.
Dexter man declared ‘predatory sexual offender;’ will receive at least 5 life sentences
The doorstep where Bryce Cook found a suspicious package that he did not order.
Lawyer receives package containing suspected fentanyl

Latest News

The little primate will stay behind the scenes until it is old enough to join the other lemurs...
Cute! Endangered blue-eyed black lemur born in Florida zoo
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man tells jury: I never agreed to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
GOP lawmakers call out Rep. Cawthorn over ‘orgy’ remarks
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses his meeting about controversial comments by Rep....
House GOP leader: Cawthorn lost my trust
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator