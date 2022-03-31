Colder End to March

It’s a little cooler this morning behind the storms and rain. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunshine may come out at times, but clouds build back in through the day. Winds bring in a cooler air mass keeping highs in the 50s. Tonight skies clear, and temperatures fall quickly into the 30s. Some across the Ozarks may see a freeze, while others see a widespread frost. Cover or move any plants you want to protect inside. Skies look clearer on Friday with slightly higher temperatures in the afternoon. Highs mainly stay in the 60s over the next 8 days with a few 70s at times. Any showers Friday night and Saturday morning should be light and quick. Better rain chances come early next week, along with the chance of more storms.

