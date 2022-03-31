Disturbance in church parking lot leads to arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A disturbance earlier this week in a church parking lot has a Texas man facing internet stalking and other charges after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Steven Ortiz, 24, of Dallas was arrested on March 28 after police went to the 700 block of Parkview Street after getting a call about the disturbance.

Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that a man found Ortiz in the church parking lot making out with the man’s daughter.

Ortiz had been contacting the man’s daughter online and had driven to Oklahoma to meet with the girl when she lived there, the affidavit stated.

Police then said Ortiz went to Jonesboro to meet the girl.

“[Father] stated when he caught them, Ortiz took off running from the scene,” Jonesboro police said.

However, police later found Ortiz at a nearby motel and questioned him at the police station.

Ortiz told police he met the girl through Instagram and that the girl lived in Oklahoma. He also told police he met with the girl three times at her house in Oklahoma and had sex with her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl later moved to Jonesboro and Ortiz took a Greyhound bus to meet her, keeping in contact with her on Snapchat, police said.

Ortiz was also accused of sending graphic photos of himself to the girl while the girl sent graphic photos of herself to him, police said.

“Ortiz stated that they were talking about having sex through SnapChat and when he met with her on 3/27/2022 he was waiting on an Uber to pick them up to take them back to the hotel to have sex. Ortiz stated that the Uber was five minutes away when the juvenile’s father caught them,” Jonesboro police said.

Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of internet stalking of a child, obstructing governmental operations, and distributing possess viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

A $150,000 bond was set for Ortiz, who will be arraigned on May 27 in circuit court.

