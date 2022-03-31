First major political debates slated for April 21
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 election season will officially kick off next month as a statewide press group will host a series of debates with Arkansas candidates.
The Arkansas Press Association will have its Day of Debates at the Little Rock Union Station on April 21.
Candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General will be at the event.
Here’s a look at the schedule for the day:
The primary election is May 24, the runoff is June 21, and the general election is Nov. 8.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.