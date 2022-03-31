Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

First major political debates slated for April 21

The 2022 election season will officially kick off on April 21 as a statewide press group will...
The 2022 election season will officially kick off on April 21 as a statewide press group will host a series of debates with Arkansas candidates.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 election season will officially kick off next month as a statewide press group will host a series of debates with Arkansas candidates.

The Arkansas Press Association will have its Day of Debates at the Little Rock Union Station on April 21.

Candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General will be at the event.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the day:

The primary election is May 24, the runoff is June 21, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas
Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday he is leaving Arkansas State University.
A-State chancellor resigning
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro

Latest News

Missouri’s Republican-led House on Wednesday advanced a rival constitutional amendment to block...
Missouri House votes against open primaries, ranked voting
Jody Shackelford
Arkansas pilot speaks about crash landing
plane wreckage
Pilot recalls moments before crash landing in Sharp Co., Ark.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds...
Missouri, Arkansas and other states challenge CDC transit mask rule