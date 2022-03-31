Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

From Hawaii to Batesville: How the Corbett siblings won championships wrestling at Lyon

The Corbett's pose following Kelani's national championship win
The Corbett's pose following Kelani's national championship win(Lyon Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have siblings, you’ve probably had a fight or two, but for Lyon women’s wrestling head coach Kevin Corbett and his sister Kelani, wrestling is something that’s in their blood.

“My brother Kevin, he wrestled since he was two,” Kelani said. “My brother that’s right below him that’s older than me has wrestled since he was two too and he wrestles in college as well.”

Kevin plays a special role in Kelani’s life.

“We decided that I’m her brother in [the gym] and I’m her coach in here,” Kevin said. “There’s no difference between the two.”

Their journey to Lyon is a unique one. Kevin was named the head coach five years ago, after spending his college days in California and Nebraska.

When he saw the opening in Batesville, he knew he had to jump on the opportunity.

“I got kind of excited, I was like ‘oh maybe I’ll coach my sister in college,’” Kevin said.

A wish that would be granted in 2019, when Kelani committed to Lyon.

“I love Lyon as a community, the people that surround us, it’s amazing we have support from everywhere,” Kelani said. “As a program, my brother is the head coach so that drew it a little and he’s coached me before, just wanted to keep it in the family.”

Fast forward to earlier this month, Kelani found herself in the National Championship match and Corbett shut out her opponent in the finals to win her first national championship.

“It’s unbelievable, this is a top goal in college is to be a national champ,” Kelani said. “My goal now is to keep it going and win a couple more with my two years left of eligibility.”

A goal that her brother believes will happen.

“She can do really big things and I want to be a part of that journey,” Kevin said. “I think that if she gets her head in the right space she can go make another senior world team, I think that she can go make an Olympic team.”

“My dad likes to say, and my brother, that it’s easy to win the first one but you got to keep the hard work going and keep winning the next ones,” Kelani added. “That’s when it becomes harder.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm cloud picture near Otwell, Ark., shared by viewer Amanda Ferguson.
Trees, power lines down as severe storms cause damage
A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Monette man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Colson USA
Plant opens new facility in Jonesboro
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said on March 17, deputies received a tip that...
$25,000 bond for man found with drugs and firearm in city vehicle

Latest News

Corbett won the NAIA National Championship earlier this month.
Kelani Corbett wins NAIA National Championship in women's wrestling with her brother as the coach
Red Wolves will play Youngstown State April 8
Arkansas State selected to 14th straight NCAA Bowling Championships
The Red Wolves pose for a picture following the NCAA Selection Show Wednesday.
A-State bowling selected to 14th straight NCAA Tournament
Two weeks after saying he's staying, Norchad Omier announced he's entering the transfer portal.
Three Red Wolves enter transfer portal Wednesday, headlined by reigning SBC POTY Norchad Omier