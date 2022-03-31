From Hawaii to Batesville: How the Corbett siblings won championships wrestling at Lyon

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have siblings, you’ve probably had a fight or two, but for Lyon women’s wrestling head coach Kevin Corbett and his sister Kelani, wrestling is something that’s in their blood.

“My brother Kevin, he wrestled since he was two,” Kelani said. “My brother that’s right below him that’s older than me has wrestled since he was two too and he wrestles in college as well.”

Kevin plays a special role in Kelani’s life.

“We decided that I’m her brother in [the gym] and I’m her coach in here,” Kevin said. “There’s no difference between the two.”

Their journey to Lyon is a unique one. Kevin was named the head coach five years ago, after spending his college days in California and Nebraska.

When he saw the opening in Batesville, he knew he had to jump on the opportunity.

“I got kind of excited, I was like ‘oh maybe I’ll coach my sister in college,’” Kevin said.

A wish that would be granted in 2019, when Kelani committed to Lyon.

“I love Lyon as a community, the people that surround us, it’s amazing we have support from everywhere,” Kelani said. “As a program, my brother is the head coach so that drew it a little and he’s coached me before, just wanted to keep it in the family.”

Fast forward to earlier this month, Kelani found herself in the National Championship match and Corbett shut out her opponent in the finals to win her first national championship.

“It’s unbelievable, this is a top goal in college is to be a national champ,” Kelani said. “My goal now is to keep it going and win a couple more with my two years left of eligibility.”

A goal that her brother believes will happen.

“She can do really big things and I want to be a part of that journey,” Kevin said. “I think that if she gets her head in the right space she can go make another senior world team, I think that she can go make an Olympic team.”

“My dad likes to say, and my brother, that it’s easy to win the first one but you got to keep the hard work going and keep winning the next ones,” Kelani added. “That’s when it becomes harder.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.