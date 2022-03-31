Historic museum damaged in Wednesday storm

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lepanto Museum was without a roof Wednesday night after severe weather went through the town.

Lepanto suffered severe damage in their downtown area, with the roof of buildings on Greenwood Street torn off.

Local businesses, the Lepanto Museum, and the public library were all impacted.

Lepanto Mayor Earnie Hill said the damage is severe to those roofs, with one collapsing inside a building.

Hill also noted that the community came together to get the roads cleaned up. They also made sure items in the museum and library were covered.

Employees with the Poinsett County Public Library will go to the library Thursday to move books from the library to schools in the area.

Hill said he will be in contact with people to make sure the items in the museum are taken care of as well.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department is helping with patrolling the area to make sure no one gets into the buildings that are damaged.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.