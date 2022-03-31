Hoxie School District considering four-day school week

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Yet another Region 8 school is exploring the idea of a four-day week for the 2022-23 school year. Hoxie School District has conducted surveys and meetings ahead of any potential decision.

If approved, Hoxie would join the Rivercrest School District in adopting the four-day school week. If it does not pass, they’ll join the likes of the West Memphis School District in voting the idea down.

However, some parents say they just don’t understand why the school is considering the switch.

“How do they expect everyone to adjust to this and make it work?” Hunter Jones asked.

Jones has two children in the Hoxie School District. He said no one has given him a straight answer as to how the four-day week would benefit his children. He also said the children have already been through enough change with the COVID-19 pandemic, and need to return to normal education.

“I’m not against our school doing something that is going to be beneficial and better for our kids, I just don’t see where this is going to be beneficial to our kids in any way,” he said.

Hoxie Superintendent Kelly Gillham was unavailable for comment on the issue, but school board member David Dobbs weighed in. He said the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education cleared the way for schools to pursue the option, and Hoxie Schools have since been gauging interest.

They’ve sent out surveys and held meetings about the issue. According to Dobbs, “around 75 percent” of faculty that participated in the survey are in favor of the move, but parents were “split” with roughly 50 percent on each side.

“What we’re looking for is what best fits our children and our families that we represent. The four-day workweek may work great for a Jonesboro school, but it may not work for a Hoxie school. So, we just have to see what fits right for our constituents,” Dobbs said.

The school held a meeting for the parents of elementary-aged students Tuesday night, and a meeting for parents of high school-aged students Wednesday night to break down the ins and outs and answer any questions.

Dobbs said a decision will come no later than May 1, the deadline to submit the school calendar, but it will take place at a school board meeting, not behind closed doors. He encouraged parents to addend those meetings, but if they wish to speak, they’ll have to appear on that meeting’s agenda beforehand.

As for Jones, he said if the school switches to a four-day week, he may have to enroll his children in another school.

According to the school’s website, school board meetings are held on the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Hoxie Schools Administration Office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.