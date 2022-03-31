Energy Alert
Lyon reveals 2022 football schedule

By Lyon Athletics
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. - Lyon College Scots head football coach Chris Douglas announced the release of the 2022 Lyon College Scots football schedule. The Scots play in the Sooner Athletic Conference and host games at Batesville High School’s Pioneer Stadium.

Last year, Lyon College was 2-8 overall and finished eighth out of the 10 teams in the conference.

2022 Lyon College Football Schedule

SOONER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

August 27 – vs. Missouri Baptist (home)

*September 3 – vs. Ottawa Arizona (home)

*September 10 – @ Wayland Baptist (away)

*September 24 – vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State (home)

*October 1 – @ Langston University (away)

*October 8 - @ Arizona Christian University (away)

*+October 15 – vs. Texas College (HOMECOMING)

*October 22 – vs. Southwest Assemblies of God (home)

*November 5 - @ Louisiana Christian (away)

*November 12 - @ Texas Wesleyan University (away)

*- denotes SAC games

+-denotes homecoming

