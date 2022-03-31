Energy Alert
March 31: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The rain has moved out and colder temperatures have moved in. Highs today will only be in the 50s.

Another chance of showers comes Friday night and Saturday morning, but amounts will be lighter.

A better chance of rain comes Monday night into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Historic museum damaged in Wednesday storm.

Pilot recalls moments before crash landing in Sharp County.

Missouri’s Gov. Parson announces end to COVID-19 crisis.

‘Gloves Not Guns’ teaching kids guns are never the answer.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

