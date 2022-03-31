Energy Alert
Officials break ground on new exhibition

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - City, county, and state officials gathered to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Alert Pad Exhibition for the National Cold War Museum.

The exhibition will tell the stories of those who had to stay ready and alert on a regular basis because they knew the Klaxon would go off at any moment.

Sergeant Chuck Charles, a Kansas man who served on the then-Blytheville Air Force Base, said visiting the airbase for the first time in 45 years was a sentimental moment.

“What’s being done to this building right here thrills my soul,” Charles said as he pointed at the Alert Pad.

Charles mentioned he was on base from 1973 until 1977, saying his favorite part was “the camaraderie” among the men he was serving the country with.

“We would play cards all night,” he said.

National Cold War Center Co-Chairman Barrett Harrison said there could not have been any better way to honor those who served in Blytheville while displaying the town’s significance in the Cold War.

“Those guys served on ready alert,” Harrison said. “If the Klaxons went off, what it really meant to them was probably the end of the world.”

Harrison added the Cold War Center will also bring more people to visit Northeast Arkansas, estimating “50,000 a year” by the second year the exhibition opens.

There is not an exact date on when the construction of the exhibit is expected to be completed.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

